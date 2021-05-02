Rugby

England's Ben Youngs pulls out of Lions tour to SA for family reasons

02 May 2021 - 12:05 By Reuters
Ben Youngs withdrew from the Lions 2017 tour to New Zealand because his brother Tom's wife was terminally ill with cancer.
Ben Youngs withdrew from the Lions 2017 tour to New Zealand because his brother Tom's wife was terminally ill with cancer.
Image: REUTERS/Paul Childs

England scrumhalf Ben Youngs has ruled himself out for the British & Irish Lions tour of South Africa this year to spend more family time this summer, with his wife pregnant with their third child.

The 31-year-old was among more than 50 players under consideration for the tour, which will take place under strict Covid-19 protocols.

Lions coach Warren Gatland is set to name a 36-man squad on Thursday.

"Whether or not I would have made the final cut, I'll never know," Youngs told the Mail on Sunday.

"I've got two young children and my wife is heavily pregnant with the third. This summer I've got an opportunity to be with my family and my kids.

"I have always loved the Lions. I'll be cheering them on and I wish everyone involved a healthy and successful tour.

"It's not a decision that I've taken lightly, but it's the best decision for my family."

Youngs withdrew from the Lions 2017 tour to New Zealand because his brother Tom's wife was terminally ill with cancer.

The Lions are set for an eight-match tour, including three tests against world champions the Springboks of South Africa, from July 3 to August 7.

They suffered a blow last week with England lock Joe Launchbury ruled out of the tour after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury to his left knee.

Wales centre George North, who has twice toured as a Lions player, is also on the sidelines with a similar injury.

MORE:

LIAM DEL CARME | Money talks and rugby unions can’t afford to be coy anymore

As NZ rugby is on brink of moving from red back to black with injection of US cash, perhaps SA can learn a trick or two
Sport
2 days ago

Jake White picks versatile Bulls team to face the Lions

Bulls coach Jake White has expressed disappointment that South African teams will not be pitting their wits against their counterparts from the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Pieter-Steph du Toit back in time for Stormers’ Rainbow opener

The formidable force that is Pieter-Steph du Toit is back from injury.
Sport
2 days ago

New Zealand Rugby okays All Blacks stake sale to private equity but player approval needed

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) took another step towards selling a minority stake in its commercial arm, including rights to the iconic All Blacks brand, to ...
Sport
3 days ago

British & Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland still has much to ponder

British & Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland will on Friday name his 36-man squad for a tour to SA like no other.
Sport
13 hours ago

Bulls off the mark with victory against Lions at Loftus

The Bulls began their Rainbow Cup SA campaign with a lively 22-9 win over the Lions at Loftus on Saturday night.
Sport
15 hours ago

Sharks rally at scent of Stormers’ blood in mistake-riddled start to Rainbow Cup

Rarely has the launch of a competition taken such a back seat to events down the pipeline, and equally lesser spotted is the way in which ...
Sport
19 hours ago

Most read

  1. Safa closes in on deal to secure Benni McCarthy as next Bafana coach Soccer
  2. Safa ‘concludes deal’ with new Bafana Bafana coach Soccer
  3. Orlando Pirates make history for South Africa Soccer
  4. Why Benni McCarthy says all he can smell right now is his ‘own perfume’ Soccer
  5. Sundowns pitted against Pitso and Ahly, Kaizer Chiefs meet Simba Soccer

Latest Videos

'ANC dropped the ball': Ramaphosa concedes and apologizes for party's handling ...
'ANC dropped the ball': Ramaphosa concedes and apologizes for party's handling ...
X