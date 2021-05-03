Rugby

White expresses some misgivings over new trial laws adopted for the Rainbow Cup SA

George Byron Deputy sports editor & rugby writer
03 May 2021 - 12:31 By George Byron
Vodacom Bulls coach Jake White says he is happy if the new rules are meant to make the game a lot safer for players.
Vodacom Bulls coach Jake White says he is happy if the new rules are meant to make the game a lot safer for players.
Image: Frikkie Kapp/Gallo Images

Bulls coach Jake White says the jury is still out on a raft of new trial laws that have been adopted for the Rainbow Cup SA.

Though White’s team continued their impressive form with a 22-9 win over the Lions at Loftus‚ White expressed some misgivings over the changes.

To achieve their goal of winning over new fans and gaining more TV eyeballs‚ rugby bosses have tinkered with their laws.

Law changes during the Rainbow Cup included red card replacements‚ a captain’s challenge and goal-line drop-outs.

PRO14’s Sports and Regulatory Committee hope the new dynamics will allow for positive play and enhanced decision-making outcomes.

It was a captain’s call that prevented Morne Steyn's pinpoint cross-kick from turning into a try for speedster Madosh Tambwe in the 70th minute due to a skew line-out throw.

"It's going to be one of those things you have to get used to‚" White said.

"I haven't particularly enjoyed the captain's referrals all the time or things like when you carry over the ball you get a goal-line dropout

“But again‚ that's maybe because we've just been used to the previous laws over time.

“It hasn't been like that before. I don't believe it's ideal. The red card rule is to be expected."

There's a massive push overall for players to abide to the laws‚ change their height when they go into contact‚ defensively and on attack.

"I suppose the first round of action provided evidence that if you're not going to do it‚ you're going to be found out.

“It's something we're working on hard‚ breakdown-wise‚ carrying low‚ defensively making sure you're body position is fine.

"If it's going to speed up the game and make it safer then fine.

“We want young boys to play rugby‚ not mums saying that it's too dangerous.

"We want to grow the game and if these nuances and laws are going to help‚ then we're for it."

White was left frustrated by his team being denied two further tries following interventions from the TMO‚ Marius van der Westhuizen.

Lock Janko Swanepoel's first-half try was scrapped by a knock-on at a previous breakdown‚ Stravino Jacobs couldn't claim a stunning winger's score because of obstruction at a line-out.

"It was frustrating‚” White said.

“Every time we thought there was some daylight between us and the Lions in terms of the scoreline‚ we were back at square one.

"But the fact that we won is all that mattered."

Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen said he is fearing the worst after influential fullback Tiaan Swanepoel left the field with a suspected ankle injury.

"We'll have to see what the doctor says‚ but it sounds serious‚" he said.

"It's definitely a lower limb problem."

Bulls captain Nizaam Carr said the win was not pretty‚ but he was happy with the result.

“We didn’t get to do the things we pride ourselves on‚ but looking back‚ the captains’ referral ruled out three tries for us and it’s something we have to get used to‚” said Carr.

Lions skipper Dan Kriel admitted his team could not handle the pressure towards the end of the second half.

“I think we worked very hard and were in it for 60 minutes‚” he said.

MORE:

Bulls coach White happy to start the Rainbow Cup SA with a positive result

The Bulls were scrappy at times during their 22-9 win over the Lions on Saturday at Loftus‚ but coach Jake White was happy to start the Rainbow Cup ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Itoje emerges as a possible British Lions captain for SA tour

Lions coach Warren Gatland has a lot to ponder before he names his 36-man squad on Friday
Sport
19 hours ago

British & Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland still has much to ponder

British & Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland will on Friday name his 36-man squad for a tour to SA like no other.
Sport
1 day ago

Bulls off the mark with victory against Lions at Loftus

The Bulls began their Rainbow Cup SA campaign with a lively 22-9 win over the Lions at Loftus on Saturday night.
Sport
1 day ago

Jake White picks versatile Bulls team to face the Lions

Bulls coach Jake White has expressed disappointment that South African teams will not be pitting their wits against their counterparts from the ...
Sport
3 days ago

England's Ben Youngs pulls out of Lions tour to SA for family reasons

England scrumhalf Ben Youngs has ruled himself out for the British & Irish Lions tour of South Africa this year to spend more family time this ...
Sport
1 day ago

Stormers coach John Dobson after defeat to the Sharks: 'It was our own fault'

After their initial toil‚ the Stormers seemingly got into the spirit of May Day in their clash against the Sharks at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.
Sport
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. Safa ‘concludes deal’ with new Bafana Bafana coach Soccer
  2. Safa closes in on deal to secure Benni McCarthy as next Bafana coach Soccer
  3. Why Benni McCarthy says all he can smell right now is his ‘own perfume’ Soccer
  4. Man United protest: Liverpool match postponed after fans storm Old Trafford ... Soccer
  5. Irrepressible Sundowns outclass Pirates as they return to the Premiership summit Soccer

Latest Videos

The homelessness pandemic: ‘When Covid-19 started until now, my life is the ...
Bellavista building wars: Council properties cause chaos
X