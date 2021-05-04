Rugby

Lions suffer injury blow as Tiaan Swanepoel is ruled out for between eight to 10 weeks

Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
04 May 2021 - 12:14
Willem Alberts and Tiaan Swanepoel of the Lions celebrate a try during the Currie Cup match against the Cheetahs at Toyota Stadium on December 12 2020 in Bloemfontein.
Willem Alberts and Tiaan Swanepoel of the Lions celebrate a try during the Currie Cup match against the Cheetahs at Toyota Stadium on December 12 2020 in Bloemfontein.
Image: Frikkie Kapp/Gallo Images

Already without the talismanic Elton Jantjies‚ the Lions' flyhalf reserves have suffered another blow with utility back Tiaan Swanepoel consigned to the sidelines for the remainder of the Rainbow Cup SA.

He will be out for between eight to 10 weeks after suffering a fractured right fibula in the Lions' 24-9 defeat at the hands of the Bulls at Loftus last weekend.

Swanepoel started at fullback but was an early casualty in that game‚ leaving the field after just 12 minutes.

The Lions have been hard hit in the influential positions of flyhalf and fullback with Jantjies on a short term contract with Pau in France‚ while another gifted utility back Gianni Lombard is still recovering from long-term injury.

England's Ben Youngs pulls out of Lions tour to SA for family reasons

England scrumhalf Ben Youngs has ruled himself out for the British & Irish Lions tour of South Africa this year to spend more family time this ...
Sport
2 days ago

He ruptured his right anterior cruciate ligament in a clash against the Bulls in November last year. His initial prognosis indicated he will be back in July or August.

In Swanepoel's absence EW Viljoen will most likely wear the No. 15 jersey when the Lions meet the Sharks in Durban this weekend.

Less serious is the calf injury of stalwart Willem Alberts but he is still on the mend and will miss this weekend's clash.

On the bright side, however‚ is the return to fitness of tighthead prop Ruan Dreyer and hooker Jaco Visagie for Saturday's clash against the Sharks.

The Lions face a difficult start to the season with away matches in Pretoria and Durban and will be desperate to avoid a second successive defeat on the road.

READ MORE

Bulls coach White happy to start the Rainbow Cup SA with a positive result

The Bulls were scrappy at times during their 22-9 win over the Lions on Saturday at Loftus‚ but coach Jake White was happy to start the Rainbow Cup ...
Sport
1 day ago

White expresses some misgivings over new trial laws adopted for the Rainbow Cup SA

Bulls coach Jake White says the jury is still out on a raft of new trial laws that have been adopted for the Rainbow Cup SA.
Sport
1 day ago

Stormers coach John Dobson after defeat to the Sharks: 'It was our own fault'

After their initial toil‚ the Stormers seemingly got into the spirit of May Day in their clash against the Sharks at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Safa ‘concludes deal’ with new Bafana Bafana coach Soccer
  2. Man United protest: Liverpool match postponed after fans storm Old Trafford ... Soccer
  3. Why Benni McCarthy says all he can smell right now is his ‘own perfume’ Soccer
  4. Safa closes in on deal to secure Benni McCarthy as next Bafana coach Soccer
  5. Irrepressible Sundowns outclass Pirates as they return to the Premiership summit Soccer

Latest Videos

The homelessness pandemic: ‘When Covid-19 started until now, my life is the ...
Bellavista building wars: Council properties cause chaos
X