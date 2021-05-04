Lions suffer injury blow as Tiaan Swanepoel is ruled out for between eight to 10 weeks

Already without the talismanic Elton Jantjies‚ the Lions' flyhalf reserves have suffered another blow with utility back Tiaan Swanepoel consigned to the sidelines for the remainder of the Rainbow Cup SA.

He will be out for between eight to 10 weeks after suffering a fractured right fibula in the Lions' 24-9 defeat at the hands of the Bulls at Loftus last weekend.

Swanepoel started at fullback but was an early casualty in that game‚ leaving the field after just 12 minutes.

The Lions have been hard hit in the influential positions of flyhalf and fullback with Jantjies on a short term contract with Pau in France‚ while another gifted utility back Gianni Lombard is still recovering from long-term injury.