Siya Kolisi’s new autobiography to be released in September

Siya Kolisa’s new autobiography is set to hit shelves in September.

The Springbok captain made the announcement on Tuesday, saying the book titled Rise is available for pre-order.

“I feel it’s the perfect time to share these with the hope of inspiring and motivating anyone who has ever faced adversity,” Kolisi said in a statement released by NB Publishers, who will distribute the book in SA.

“It was so important for me that my story was told from my own account and with the right publishing group.”

The book is written by British author Boris Starling and will be published ahead of the British and Irish Lions Tour to SA.

Taking to Instagram, Kolisi said he wanted to give his fans the opportunity to read his real story after a book was previously released allegedly without his consent.

“It is rare for a player to release their autobiography during their career but someone else had other ideas and released a book about me without my consent so I wanted to give you all the opportunity to read my real story,” he said.

“I believe in lifting as you rise and will be donating a portion of the proceeds towards community development around the country. Thanks for all your support, and God bless,” Kolisi said.