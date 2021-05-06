Scarra Ntubeni still driven by the ambition of playing for the Springboks

At 30, he is older and wiser with longevity now creeping into his lexicon. “Now it is just about looking after my body and getting better. I'm still learning a lot about myself. Be more professional and try and perform every weekend. It is not the same any more. I'm really enjoying it now,” said the hooker.

When it comes to representing the Springboks, Ntubeni knows all about biding his time.

Although he found himself in the Bok set-up as far back as 2013 his wait for his first Bok cap is a bit like his countrymen for a Covid-19 vaccine. Somehow the promise makes the wait more excruciating.

Ntubeni was a tourist on the three-Test end of year tour in 2013 but Heyneke Meyer never sent him into battle. The abiding memory of those on that tour was of Ntubeni carrying his folded blazer over his arm.

In 2016 he was again included in the squad for the three-Test series against Ireland but Allister Coetzee considered him surplus to on field requirements.

It was only in 2019 that Ntubeni got to put his arms through the sleeves after Rassie Erasmus handed him a Test debut against Argentina just ahead of the Rugby World Cup (RWC).

He wasn't part of the RWC squad and the Boks haven't played since.

Now it is about staking a fresh claim. It will certainly help if the Stormers, for all their huff and puff, can manufacture wins when it matters.

They lost narrowly to the Sharks last week and cannot afford another slip at home against the Bulls on Saturday. Ntubeni says the Stormers' near miss in their last clash against the Bulls where they could have won had Juarno Augustus not lost the ball in the act of scoring a try, will be a source of inspiration.