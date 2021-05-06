Even if his relationship with the Green and Gold has by and large been unrequited‚ Scarra Ntubeni is still driven by the ambition of playing for the Springboks.

He has been a solid performer for the Stormers and has been the near perfect foil for Bongi Mbonambi‚ the last man to wear the Bok No. 2 jersey.

“That is always a drive‚” said Ntubeni about adding to his solitary Test cap.

“I think if you don't want to play there, you are wasting your time.

“This period where we had off I tried to work really hard. It is five games so you have to empty the tank.

“I had to hit the road running and I knew I had to be prepared. That is all I'm working for. Now I just need to look after myself and work hard every week.”

Ntubeni, who signed a contract extension with the Stormers, celebrated the new deal with a standout performance against the Sharks last weekend.