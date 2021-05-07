Rugby

Stormers’ Seabelo Senatla cops a ban

Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
07 May 2021 - 10:01
Seabelo Senatla during the DHL Stormers training session at DHL Newlands Stadium on March 5 2021 in Cape Town.
Seabelo Senatla during the DHL Stormers training session at DHL Newlands Stadium on March 5 2021 in Cape Town.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Seabelo Senatla has been handed a four-week ban for his reckless challenge on Aphelele Fassi in last weekend’s Rainbow Cup opener in Cape Town.

The Stormers winger was sent from the field by referee Jaco Peyper in the 14th minute for upending the airborne Sharks fullback. Although he could be replaced under the new red card replacement rule after 20 minutes‚ it cost his team dearly in their 33-30 defeat.

He was always going to face further sanction and that arrived when he was found to be in contravention of Law 9.17: “A player must not tackle‚ charge‚ pull‚ push or grasp an opponent whose feet are off the ground.”

Scarra Ntubeni still driven by the ambition of playing for the Springboks

Even if his relationship with the Green and Gold has by and large been unrequited‚ Scarra Ntubeni is still driven by the ambition of playing for the ...
Sport
1 day ago

In the hearing Senatla admitted the red card was justified. The tackle was deemed to be a mid-level offence and warranted a four-week suspension‚ up to and including June 4.

Stormers No 8 Willie Engelbrecht‚ who was red-carded in the 47th minute of the same match after receiving his second yellow card‚ escaped further sanction.

He was found to have breached Law 9.13: “A player must not tackle an opponent early‚ late or dangerously. Dangerous tackling includes‚ but is not limited to‚ tackling or attempting to tackle an opponent above the line of the shoulders even if the tackle starts below the line of the shoulders.”

LIAM DEL CARME | New rugby laws require patience and teething problems are inevitable

The new laws have been introduced to encourage positive play and improve decision-making outcomes
Sport
13 hours ago

Engelbrecht’s second yellow card was deemed unwarranted by the judicial officer. Consequently it has been expunged from his record and also means the red card he received falls away. Engelbrecht is thus eligible for selection against the Bulls in Cape Town on Saturday.

The Stormers need to win at home this weekend to sustain their challenge in the Rainbow Cup. A second consecutive home defeat will be disastrous for the Cape side.

READ MORE:

White recalls Bulls captain Vermeulen to the starting line-up to take on the Stormers

Bulls coach Jake White has recalled Springbok No 8 Duane Vermeulen to the starting line-up of their Rainbow Cup SA match against the Stormers at the ...
Sport
19 hours ago

The Stormers confirm the severity of Wolhuter’s knee injury: ‘He is going to be out for a while’

Confirmation of the severity of Kade Wolhuter's knee injury will do little to lighten the mood in the Stormers camp.
Sport
2 days ago

Stormers coach John Dobson after defeat to the Sharks: 'It was our own fault'

After their initial toil‚ the Stormers seemingly got into the spirit of May Day in their clash against the Sharks at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.
Sport
3 days ago

Most read

  1. McCarthy unlikely to be named new Bafana coach after ‘ridiculous’ demands — ... Soccer
  2. 'They should be sold and the funds pay for fans' therapy': Mzansi reacts to ... Soccer
  3. Belgian Hugo Broos named as the new Bafana Bafana coach Soccer
  4. Who is Bafana Bafana's new coach Hugo Broos? Soccer
  5. Caf president Motsepe and his foundation donate $10m to schools' football on ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Death of a queen: Zulu Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu honoured on journey to KZN
The homelessness pandemic: ‘When Covid-19 started until now, my life is the ...
X