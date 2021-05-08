Bulls call on poise and precision to edge out Stormers

The Bulls, this time a little lighter in their application of bulk and brawn called on matador-like poise and precision to draw the sting from the Stormers in their 20-16 Rainbow Cup win on Saturday.

Much of the Bulls' reputation, and indeed that of their coach Jake White, is built around the delivery of shock and awe upfront but this time their road to victory was set on a twistier course.

They absorbed much of the first half pressure as a few grizzled hands were held back, but they found time to deliver some telling blows in the first half. Resolute defence in the second half helped them hang on, especially after replacement Nizaam Carr was sent to the sin bin.

Cornal Hendricks ran with familiar purpose, as did David Kriel from the back, while Duane Vermeulen and Morne Steyn did what you'd expect from men with green ID books.