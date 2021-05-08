Sharks claim victory over Lions at Jonsson King's Park

The Sharks have found their footing in this Pro14 Rainbow Cup SA while the Lions are worryingly stuttering out of the blocks.

The Durbanites mastered their second win (34-26) of the campaign, with bonus point, to condemn the Lions to their second loss after they were convincingly beaten by the Bulls in the opener.

The Sharks will be aiming for their third win when they visit the Bulls at Loftus while the Lions will be desperate to get their first victory when they host the Stormers both on Saturday.

The hosts started this match with intent as they opened scoring in the fourth minute when Jeremy Ward touched down next to the right hand corner flag after he was released by Aphelele Fassi.

The Lions responded four minutes later when PJ Botha got the ball down after a good maul but kicker Fred Zeilinga could not convert.