SA Rugby on Tuesday reported their Covid-19 inspired austerity measures have paid off but that they are by no means out of the woods.

While their revenues declined by R580 million‚ they were able to mitigate their losses largely through cutting expenditure by 45 percent. They have contained their 2020 losses to R7.9m.

SA Rugby chief executive Jurie Roux cautioned however that the worst was not over.

Group revenues declined to R710 million (compared to the R1.29 billion of the previous year) in a year in which only South Africa and Japan (of Tier One rugby nations) did not play a match.

SA Rugby attributed the fall to cuts in broadcast and sponsorship income‚ while the cancellation of the Test programme and the Cape Town Sevens – among other things – meant no income was realised from major events.