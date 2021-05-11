In-form Georgia will be the opposition when the Springboks come out of Covid-19 enforced hibernation ahead of the series against the British & Irish Lions in July.

The Springboks‚ who have not played a Test since winning the Rugby World Cup (RWC) in November 2019‚ will use the opportunity to get much needed game time ahead of their one-in-a-dozen years series with the Lions.

They will face opposition who have put their best foot forward in qualification for the 2023 RWC in France with Georgia unbeaten in their four matches and already on the cusp of qualification.

The short tour will be Georgia’s first to SA‚ but the teams squared off once at the then Aussie Stadium in Sydney during the 2003 World Cup.

Jacques Nienaber will make his debut as Springbok head coach on the weekend of July 2 and 3‚ with the second clash scheduled a week later. SA Rugby will confirm the exact dates‚ venues and kick-off times in due course.