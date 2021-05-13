“Every team has its own identity‚ especially when it comes to scrummaging and the Lions have a highly respected pack and I have to give them credit. They have guys who work hard and have good discipline at scrum time.

“I think they have grown and as a pack they scrum well as a unit‚ so we’ll have to be ready on Saturday‚” said the tighthead prop.

Platitude‚ or the justified pointing to potential peril?

He said more or less the same before the Stormers' trip to Ellis Park for their Currie Cup encounter last December. “You have to have respect for the Lions scrum. In the last few years they've built respect. If you underestimate them you are going to be in trouble. It will be a big challenge for us this weekend‚” Malherbe said then.

It may just be a case of Malherbe holding back his offensive until the opening whistle.

To be fair‚ the Stormers pack shouldn't have cause to strut chest out ahead of kick-off at Ellis Park. They struggled to assert themselves in the line-out last week against the resourceful Bulls, who habitually applied a spoiling hand in the absence of Salmaan Moerat‚ JD Schickerling and in the second half‚ Marvin Orie.

“We’ve worked hard on (line-outs) after the defeat to the Bulls. It’s a mixture of taking the right options and executing that option to the best of our ability‚” said Malherbe.

“We’ll work on it the rest of the week as well and hopefully we take all the right options and execute them.”