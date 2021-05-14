Springbok duo add muscle to Bulls' pack for clash with Sharks

Bulls coach Jake White has drafted the Springbok duo of Arno Botha and Trevor Nyakane into his match-day team to face the Sharks in their Rainbow Cup SA encounter at Loftus on Saturday.

The inclusion of Botha and Nyakane at blindside flank and replacement prop sets up the tantalising prospect of a full throttle battle of the forwards in this match between the unbeaten teams.

Springbok flanker Marco van Staden got the nod for his exceptional performance against Stormers where his 22 tackles disrupted the opposition’s proceedings to such an extent that their attack was stifled on several occasions.

The only other change in the match-day squad sees flank Elrigh Louw shifting to the bench.