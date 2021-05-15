Bulls outmuscle Sharks in Rainbow Cup clash

In the end, the highly experienced Steyn, who has sparked debate of whether or not he should return to the Springboks, came up on top as he ended his shift with 19 points that came from five penalties and two conversions.

On the other hand, Bosch ended his shift with only three penalties on the board in this match that only saw the first try after 50 minutes that was scored substitute prop Lizo Gqoboka.

Steyn dominated the kicking game in the first half but the Bulls came back strong in the second after the introduction of Gqoboka and Trevor Nyakane as they scored three unanswered tries.

The Bulls will be looking to continue their dominance on Saturday when they visit the Lions at Ellis Park while high on the agenda for the Sharks will be returning to winning ways against the Stormers in Durban.

The Bulls got the first points of the match early on when experienced Steyn found the middle of the poles from long distance but the Sharks leveled the scores after 15 minutes from the educated boot of Curwin Bosch.

The Bulls retook their lead after seventeen minutes with Steyn’s second successful penalty kick of the night after the Sharks were adjudged by referee Jaco Peyper to have collapsed the scrum.

The Bulls’ defence proved to solid as they thwarted the Sharks on numerous occasions on the edge of the try line and after 24 minutes the visitors went for the poles with Bosch to level matters after the home side was caught off-side.