Lions again commit hara-kiri against the Stormers

The Lions again committed hara-kiri just when they looked to be breathing life into an ailing campaign.

Last year Ruhan Nel broke the Lions’ hearts at with a stoppage time try for the Stormers and this time it was Tim Swiel who laid the boot in to deny the hosts their first win of the Rainbow Cup SA campaign.

The 39-37 win at Ellis Park on Saturday of course also gets the Stormers off the mark and they will be mightily relieved after slugging it out without reward in the first two rounds of the competition.

They deserve kudos for the resolve they showed in this contest that got more ragged as the shadows got long.

If there is any consolation for the Lions it is the confirmation of a potential successor to long-time flyhalf Elton Jantjies. In Jaden Hendrikse the Lions have a strapping flyhalf who walks tall, kicks long and is vast in potential.

The 19-year-old belied his age with a composed and assured performance but it wasn't enough to deny the Stormers who just would not give up.

They were 37-29 down with four minutes to go before Dan du Plessis finished off a long range try, and Swiel banged over a penalty to complete the comeback.

The Stormers went into the clash without the considerable presence of Pieter-Steph du Toit who had to be rested. Injuries too stripped much of the gloss from this Stormers side but those who deputised did so with distinction.

The more celebrated Bongi Mbonambi and Steven Kitshoff were colossal in the tight loose, Damian Willemse is starting to play with raging authority, while Edwil van der Merwe, strictly speaking, has all the moves.

The Stormers initially were the more assertive on the deck as they frustrated the Lions at the breakdown but it was the hosts who made the more telling incursions in the opening half.

Burger Odendaal and Wandisile Simelane engaged the defence in different ways, while there was nothing indecisive about fullback EW Viljoen. That full throttle approach also helped yield the fullback a try after some slick handling from the Lions’ backs a minute or so from the break.