Rugby

'I've got flaws and weaknesses': Siya Kolisi on not seeing himself as a hero

17 May 2021 - 10:34
Siya Kolisi.
Image: Supplied to Arena Holdings

“When I look in the mirror, I don't see a hero because I've got flaws and weaknesses. Instead, I see someone who wants to make sure everybody has equal opportunities.”

These are the words of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, who spoke about what it means to be a hero and having people look up to him. 

In the recent episode of Red Bull Connect, Kolisi opened up about leadership, saying he wants to inspire others to live their purpose. 

He shared how the need to step up and take his future into his own hands at a young age helped shape his outlook on leadership.

“When I look in the mirror, I see someone who believes in this country so much and is willing to show his vulnerabilities to others so they can realise that they can achieve anything they set their mind on,” said Kolisi.

WATCH | Siya Kolisi stars in inspirational Adidas advert — 'he united all people through sport'

Siya Kolisi is seen by many South Africans as an inspirational figure and hero for young aspirant rugby players.
Sport
3 weeks ago

Kolisi said his purpose, among other things, was to encourage and to help others realise their strengths to grow. 

“I believe I'm here to serve a purpose, and I fight every day to live out that purpose, using sport as a vehicle to do so. I always encourage people around me to realise what their purpose is and do everything in their power to fulfil it,” he said. 

Kolisi is set to release his autobiography in September. The book titled Rise, now available for pre-order, will shed light on his upbringing and motivate people to overcome adversity.

“I feel it’s the perfect time to share these with the hope of inspiring and motivating anyone who has ever faced adversity,” Kolisi said. 

“It was so important for me that my story was told from my own account and with the right publishing group.”

