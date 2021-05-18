Rugby

SA will host Sevens World Cup next year

Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
18 May 2021 - 14:26
SA Rugby president Mark Alexander.
SA Rugby president Mark Alexander.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

The eighth edition of the of the Rugby World Cup Sevens tournament will be held in Cape Town next year.

World Rugby and hosts‚ SA Rugby‚ confirmed on Tuesday that the event will take place next year from 9-11 September‚ with the Springbok Sevens and Imbokodo teams included on the playing roster.

The tournament will be contested by 24 men’s and 16 women’s teams – is the first to be hosted in Africa.

The top eight men’s teams and top four women’s teams from the hugely successful RWC Sevens 2018 in San Francisco‚ have already secured automatic qualification for the tournament in 2022.

The qualified teams for the men’s event are defending champions New Zealand‚ England‚ the Blitzboks‚ Fiji‚ Argentina‚ USA‚ France‚ and Scotland.

Amongst the women’s teams‚ the Springbok Women’s Sevens side will join defending champions New Zealand‚ France‚ Australia and USA in Cape Town.

Why Stormers coach John Dobson says he feels for the Lions

Stormers coach John Dobson says he feels for the Lions after his team recorded another after-the-siren win at Ellis Park on Saturday.
Sport
2 days ago

Teams that have not qualified automatically will do so via their respective regional tournaments held in Europe‚ Oceania‚ Asia‚ North America‚ South America‚ and Africa. With 16 places available in the men’s tournament and 11 in the women’s from regional competitions.

The World Rugby Sevens Series will no longer form part of the qualification pathway for Rugby World Cup Sevens. Regional qualification is expected to start in August of this year with further details to be announced at a later stage.

“South African rugby is eager to turn the vibrancy of this new brand into the vibrancy of a packed live event where we can showcase both our country and our passion for the sport‚” said Mark Alexander‚ President of SA Rugby.

“This will be the first senior World Cup we have hosted since 1995 and we are determined to make it as special in its own way.

“The HSBC Cape Town Sevens has established itself as a major must-see event on our national sporting calendar‚ but we will be taking Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 to the next level‚” said Alexander.

SA Rugby report their Covid-19 inspired austerity measures have paid off

SA Rugby on Tuesday reported their Covid-19 inspired austerity measures have paid off but that they are by no means out of the woods.
Sport
6 days ago

World Rugby Chairman Sir Bill Beaumont said: “This is an exciting time for rugby sevens with less than 70 days to go until the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo and now with Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 also on the horizon.

“South Africa has a rich history in hosting world-class international rugby sevens events‚ and we anticipate that Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 will once again raise the bar for this unique tournament and be like no other.”

Details of the ticket sales launch will be announced later this year.

Most read

  1. Sundowns coach Mngqithi confident of bouncing back against Al Ahly in Tshwane Soccer
  2. Shock as Cricket SA interim board stops transformation project Cricket
  3. Royal AM made to wait after Sekhukhune victory‚ Richards Bay tumble out of ... Soccer
  4. Bafana coach Hugo Broos' two SA assistants revealed Soccer
  5. Pitso Mosimane outwits Sundowns as Ahly take quarterfinal lead in Cairo Soccer

Latest Videos

Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng
Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng
X