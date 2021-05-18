The eighth edition of the of the Rugby World Cup Sevens tournament will be held in Cape Town next year.

World Rugby and hosts‚ SA Rugby‚ confirmed on Tuesday that the event will take place next year from 9-11 September‚ with the Springbok Sevens and Imbokodo teams included on the playing roster.

The tournament will be contested by 24 men’s and 16 women’s teams – is the first to be hosted in Africa.

The top eight men’s teams and top four women’s teams from the hugely successful RWC Sevens 2018 in San Francisco‚ have already secured automatic qualification for the tournament in 2022.

The qualified teams for the men’s event are defending champions New Zealand‚ England‚ the Blitzboks‚ Fiji‚ Argentina‚ USA‚ France‚ and Scotland.

Amongst the women’s teams‚ the Springbok Women’s Sevens side will join defending champions New Zealand‚ France‚ Australia and USA in Cape Town.