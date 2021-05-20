Having assembled something resembling their very best talent‚ nothing should stand in the way of the Stormers giving a true account of their worth against the Sharks this weekend.

Injuries contributed to early Rainbow Cup SA losses but after victory over the Lions last weekend‚ and the return of players who bring a hard edge‚ they will travel to Durban in the belief they are destined for better things.

They were said to be the team most likely to rival the Bulls for supremacy in this competition but those early losses to the Sharks and the Pretoria side have caused many to rethink.

Although they have reason to have a spring in their step‚ they will be mindful not to lose their footing in the damp conditions anticipated for this weekend.