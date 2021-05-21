Lions make just one change for clash with Bulls

The spirited nature of their agonising 39-37 Rainbow Cup SA defeat against the Stormers last weekend convinced Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen to keep changes to a minimum for their clash against the Bulls at Ellis Park on Saturday.

He was forced into one change with Len Massyn replacing Francke Horne at No 8. Massyn has been a regular starter for the Lions but Horne delivered an energetic performance in a losing cause against the Stormers last weekend.

Van Rooyen is hoping the personnel who did everything but win the game last weekend‚ when a last-gasp converted Dan du Plessis try and Tim Swiel penalty broke Lions' hearts‚ can deliver similar output against the Bulls.