It was hoped that the 2021 Rugby Championship‚ as announced last year‚ would comprise the four national teams playing each other on a home or away basis through a new mini-tour match schedule.

However‚ the pandemic makes this impossible at present.

According to the 2021 schedule‚ the Springboks open their campaign against Argentina on Saturday‚ August 14‚ a week after the conclusion of the series against the British & Irish Lions‚ before the second Test against the Pumas on August 21‚ before travelling to Australia.

Next on the fixture list are the Wallabies‚ on September 11 and 18‚ before the Springboks conclude their commitments with two Tests against the All Blacks in New Zealand on consecutive weekends –September 25 and October 2.

Those Tests will mark 100 years of rivalry between two of the game;s traditional foes.

Rassie Erasmus‚ director of rugby‚ said the Springboks are delighted at resuming combat with their southern hemisphere opponents.

“Following the unfortunate Covid-related disruptions of last year‚ we are very much looking forward to resume playing against the Pumas‚ Wallabies and the All Blacks‚” Erasmus said.

“There is a great rivalry between us‚ but we also have a lot of respect for each other and have built good friendships over many years of southern hemisphere competition.

“Playing the All Blacks in their backyard is a massive challenge‚ Argentina showed their growing stature last year while the Wallabies are always tough opponents‚ especially on their home turf.”