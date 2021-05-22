Swiel stars as Stormers down Sharks at Kings Park

Tim Swiel put away a late penalty to earn the Stormers a much-needed 25-22 Rainbow Cup SA win over the Sharks under the light rain at Kings Park Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

It was heartbreak for the Sharks as the match was tied at 22-22 from the 55th minute until Swiel found the middle of the posts with two minutes remaining on the clock.

With this victory, the Stormers have moved to second on the standings with 12 points from two wins and as many losses while the Sharks have dropped to third spot with 11 points.

The visitors could have taken the lead after seven minutes but flyhalf Abner van Reenen, who had a poor afternoon with the boot, made a mess of his penalty as it did not have the distance.

Minutes later, Van Reenen was shown how it is done by Curwin Bosch who found the middle of the poles with a long penalty from inside his own half for the Sharks to open the scoring.