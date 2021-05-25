SA Rugby stalwart Dr Ismail Jakoet has died

Dr Jakoet qualified as a medical doctor from UCT in 1973 and was involved in rugby administration on a number of levels from the late 1970s‚ when he first had his own club in Port Elizabeth called Lads‚ later as vice-president of Eastern Province and from 1984 as chairperson of the SARU disciplinary committee.

In 1987‚ Dr Jakoet spearheaded the establishment of the Petro Jackson Memorial Fund‚ named after Petro Jackson‚ who passed away after a big tackle on the field.

Five years later‚ Dr Jakoet and former Springbok captain Morne du Plessis drove the merger of what was to become the Chris Burger Petro Jackson Players' Fund.

Dr Jakoet served the Players’ Fund for 36 years and as a driving force behind the world-renowned BokSmart national rugby safety programme.

He was the Chief Medical Officer for the Rugby World Cup in South Africa in 1995‚ and also at the All Africa Games in Zimbabwe later in the same year.

Three years later he served in the same capacity for Team South Africa at the 1998 Commonwealth Games in Malaysia.

In 1993‚ Dr Jakoet moved to Cape Town and joined SA Rugby as Medical Manager‚ a position he held for a number of years before he was appointed as Company Secretary in 2006‚ a role he fulfilled until his retirement in 2016.