Injured Rugby World Cup winners Lood de Jager‚ RG Snyman and Warrick Gelant are still in the running for selection for the series against the British & Irish Lions‚ but time is not on their side.

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber will name 45 players for the series against Georgia and the British & Irish Lions next Saturday, leaving the injured trio in a race against time to prove their battle readiness.

Nienaber stressed that fitness was not the only criteria for selection but that players would also have to show they are endowed with the confidence required to play in a daunting series against the Lions.

De Jager‚ who dislocated his shoulder in the World Cup final and who suffered another shoulder injury on his return‚ is currently sidelined with a broken leg. Fellow lock Snyman‚ who ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament last August‚ is in the final stages of rehabilitation while utility back Gelant suffered the same fate in November last year.

“We are following their rehab closely‚” said Nienaber. “Apart from the guys who retired after the World Cup the 30 others are in the running but it is touch and go for some of them.”