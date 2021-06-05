Nienaber names Bok squad with 29 World Cup-winners for Lions series

Veterans Frans Steyn and Morné Steyn will get the rare opportunity of facing the British & Irish Lions twice after they were named in the Springbok squad for the Lions Series and Georgia internationals.

SA Rugby president Mark Alexander announced the squad on Saturday, featuring several Rugby World Cup-winners and exciting uncapped players, to do duty for the first time since the Springboks lifted the Webb Ellis Cup in Japan on November 2, 2019.

The 46-man squad includes 29 World Cup-winners and eight uncapped players.

The Springboks will return to action against unheralded Georgia on July 2 and 9, before battling it out against the British & Irish Lions in three Tests on July 24 and 31 and August 7.

The South Africa “A” team, which will comprise of players from this squad, will also meet the Lions on Wednesday, July 14.

Apart from Morné Steyn, and Frans Steyn, both of whom were key members of the Springbok team in 2009, this year’s extravaganza will have extra significance for Duane Vermeulen who was a member of the Emerging Springbok team that season.

The entire 2019 World Cup-winning squad, except for the retired trio of Tendai Mtawarira, Francois Louw and Schalk Brits and the injured Warrick Gelant, were named in Springbok head coach Jacques Nienaber’s squad.

The eight uncapped players are Joseph Dweba (hooker), Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg (lock), Jasper Wiese (loose forward), Sanele Nohamba (scrumhalf), Wandisile Simelane (centre), Yaw Penxe, Rosko Specman (both wings) and Aphelele Fassi (fullback).

Seven players in the squad boast 50 or more Test caps, with Eben Etzebeth leading the pack with an impressive 85 caps. Morné Steyn, who last played for the Boks in 2016, headlines a list of 10 players who will make a welcome return to the Springbok squad.

“The British & Irish Lions tour occurs once every 12 years so it’s a very special occasion,” Alexander said.

“In most instances, it comes around only once in a Springbok player’s career, so I would like to congratulate the players who have been selected and wish them luck as they prepare to defend their crown.