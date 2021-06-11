Rugby

SA Rugby cancels Lions vs Stormers over Covid-19

11 June 2021 - 11:19
SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux. File photo
Image: GALLO IMAGES

SA Rugby has announced that the Rainbow Cup SA match between the Lions and Stormers that was scheduled for Cape Town Stadium on Saturday has been cancelled in line with Covid-19 protocols.

In a statement on Friday morning, SA Rugby said the decision was taken as part of prescribed precautions advised by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) to limit the risk of further infection in the rugby community.

The decision was triggered on Friday after the receipt of positive results from scheduled testing of the Lions squad. As determined by the competition rules, the Stormers will be awarded four log points because of the cancellation.

“The Emirates Lions have followed all protocols and taken all the appropriate steps,” said SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux.

 “While the cancellation is unfortunate, their approach ensures that the risk of cancellation of their match against the British and Irish Lions in the Castle Lager Lions Series on July 3 is well managed.”

