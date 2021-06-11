WATCH | Kuhle Sonkosi hits one out of the park with ‘post-match’ interview on Eskom
The internet’s favourite sports commentator Kuhle Sonkosi has again left social media in stitches with his witty “post-match” analysis of Eskom’s stage 4 load-shedding.
This week, the nation was up in arms when the embattled power utility escalated load-shedding from stage 2 to stage 4.
The escalation, according to Eskom, was due to additional breakdowns of a unit at Medupi and two units at Duvha power station, together with high winter demand.
Taking to social media, “coach” Sonkosi provided a funny analysis of the situation.
“This stage 4 load-shedding has rocked us. Some of us don’t even have generators and for some of us, the closest we have to generators is watching Generations at 8pm every weekday.
“We are in the trenches right now. We are in a dark place and, unfortunately, some of us couldn’t put our torches on because with stage 4 Eskom comes and removes all the batteries of any light devices,” joked Sonkosi.
Watch the hilarious video below:
He joked that load-shedding was in grade 7 and 13 years old.
“We know how tough grade 7 is. You just got your pen licence, stopped writing in cursive and trying to find itself. With finding yourself, load-shedding started a relationship with lockdown and is having an affair with corruption. We know sparks should be flying in this relationship but how can sparks fly when there’s no power?” he said.
Sonkosi has kept SA laughing throughout lockdown with some of his videos, commenting on daily situations.
Here are four other times he has left SA dying of laughter with his “pre-game and post-game” commentary.