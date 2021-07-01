Rugby

Stuart Hogg to captain British & Irish Lions against Joburg Lions

01 July 2021 - 16:58 By Liam Del Carme
Stuart Hogg is a player endowed with huge self-belief.
Stuart Hogg is a player endowed with huge self-belief.
Image: @lionsofficial/Twitter

Scotland’s Stuart Hogg has perhaps surprisingly been thrown the British & Irish Lions’ captain’s armband for their much-anticipated tour opener in Johannesburg on Saturday.

New tour captain Conor Murray was expected to lead out the side but Hogg will now have that honour when they get their tour off the ground against the Ellis Park-based Lions.

Murray‚ who inherited the captaincy after Alun Wyn Jones dislocated his shoulder last week‚ does not feature in the match 23 coach Warren Gatland assembled for the clash.

Hogg‚ who was dropped by club team Exeter in the latter stages of their English Premiership race‚ got the early nod perhaps in a bid to restore his confidence.

Hogg is a player endowed with huge self-belief.

So too perhaps is his countryman Finn Russell who will start at flyhalf with potential rival for that jersey in the Tests Owen Farrell at inside centre.

Favourite for that position in the Tests Dan Biggar is not in the match squad.

If Russell takes time to settle next to Farrell he can at least depend on the service of fellow Scot‚ scrumhalf Ali Price.

Apart from Hogg and Russell in the back division‚ the skill set of young Wales wing Louis Rees-Zammit will be eagerly watched.

In the pack the strong Scottish theme continues with Six Nations player of the year Hamish Watson on the flank.

Taulupe Faletau is likely to give the Lions go-forward from the back of the scrum‚ while Courtney Lawes will be a valuable asset at the back of the line-out.

Closer to the front‚ Maro Itoje and Jonny Hill will be more immediate targets.

The strong English presence in the pack continues with hooker Jamie George and prop Kyle Sinckler.

The last time the latter faced South African opposition was in the World Cup final when he left the game’s biggest stage injured after just three minutes.

British and Irish Lions:

Stuart Hogg (captain); Louis Rees-Zammit‚ Chris Harris‚ Owen Farrell‚ Josh Adams; Finn Russell‚ Ali Price; Taulupe Faletau‚ Hamish Watson‚ Courtney Lawes; Jonny Hill‚ Maro Itoje; Kyle Sinckler‚ Jamie George‚ Wyn Jones.

Substitutes:

Luke Cowan-Dickie‚ Mako Vunipola‚ Zander Fagerson‚ Iain Henderson‚ Sam Simmonds; Gareth Davies‚ Bundee Aki‚ Elliot Daly.

MORE:

Georgia name experienced XV to meet the Springboks

Georgia have named a largely settled team that boasts four players with more than 50 caps in the starting line-up for their clash against the ...
Sport
1 day ago

'Ox happily bears burden of No 1 Bok jersey that belonged to an Os and a Beast

You would be forgiven for thinking Ox Nché would be weighed down by the Springboks No 1 jersey.
Sport
1 day ago

How tearing his ACL worked out as a good bargain for Bok Pollard

As you’d expect from a man who drives a hard bargain on the field‚ Handre Pollard has no problem spotting a transaction weighted in his favour off it.
Sport
1 day ago

Springboks name strong team to play Georgia

No fans at stadiums but British Lions tour will go ahead, we have to make it work, says SA Rugby
Sport
1 day ago

Nienaber defuses 'Bomb Squad' as Boks reunite against Georgia after 20 months

Back together after almost 20 months the Springbok coach on Tuesday unveiled a squad that features three debutants for Friday’s Test against Georgia ...
Sport
2 days ago

First there was Os, then Beast, now here comes Ox for the Boks

Ox Nché happily bears the burden of the No.1 jersey that belonged to the two Bok legends and World Cup winners
Sport
21 hours ago

Jannie du Plessis provides much-needed experience for Lions against Lions

They may be fielding a largely inexperienced squad against the touring British & Irish Lions but in Jannie du Plessis the Ellis Park-based Lions will ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Cassper Nyovest dragged for throwing shade at Bafana Bafana Soccer
  2. Mosimane ‘would have asked Khoza’ if he wanted Thembinkosi Lorch at Al Ahly Soccer
  3. PSL prosecutor Nande Becker has ‘reading to do’ to decide whether to charge ... Soccer
  4. Kaizer Chiefs appoint Kaizer Motaung Jr to top job at the club Soccer
  5. Royal queen wants crown Sport

Latest Videos

SA back to level 4: Public gatherings, schools & booze impacted as Covid-19 ...
SA vaccine update: Over-50s can soon register and teacher vaccination goals to ...