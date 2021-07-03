Only one cat in the catfight as British and Irish Lions start with a purr

Sun-kissed for the bulk of the day, Ellis Park had by kick-off transformed to a gloomier backdrop as the British & Irish Lions kicked off their tour with a resounding 56-14 win against the Lions.

The doubt, uncertainty and peril that had dictated so much of the pre-tour narrative has for now subsided allowing the visiting B & I Lions to put down a marker for the rest of the tour.

The visitors, high on intensity and purpose, were in control throughout. They ran in eight tries, all converted by Owen Farrell but ultimately the night ended in personal triumph for Wales left wing Josh Adams who scored half those tries.

As a collective, however, significantly, Warren Gatland’s team showed they are capable of going through the gears, at times playing at a breakneck tempo. Playing at a high tempo will be non-negotiable in the three-Test series against the Springboks with two of those clashes to be played at altitude.

This was never a catfight. The local felines were feeble as the tourists quickly purred to a position of authority.

The home team, who have gone on a rebuild over the last year or so, came into this clash in the hope of clawing back some respectability.

However, not even the arrival of their front row cavalry in the shape of Sti Sithole, Carlu Sadie and to a lesser degree Jaco Visagie in the 50th minute altered the shape of the game. The first time they packed down in a scrum they were penalised.

It was a snapshot of the hosts’ evening.

The home team, who let it be known this week that they would go by the name the ‘Sigma Lions’ for this fixture, may have been better off going by the Simba Lions. Their defence at times had the structural integrity of a bag of crisps.

Apart from a line-out that bordered shambolic, the hosts lacked guile and finesse. It was all too apparent in a period midway through the first half when they laid siege to the tourists’ goalline without finding a decisive opening.

It was their porous defence, however, that contributed to the tourists grabbing the early momentum.