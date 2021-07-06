The Springboks' preparations for the second Test against Georgia has been thrown into further disarray after they've had to postpone their team announcement as a result of Lood de Jager's positive Covid-19 test.

SA Rugby had announced that De Jager returned a positive outcome in scheduled testing and that because of his close contact with a number of squad members‚ the entire group has gone into isolation.

“The team suspended their training programme for Monday and placed the squad in preventive isolation before further PCR testing and a review by the Medical Advisory Group (MAG)‚” SA Rugby said before adding “the entire team and management had PCR tests on Tuesday morning‚ and will remain in isolation until the results and subsequent recommendations are received from MAG.”

The postponement raises the question whether the team should proceed with plans for Friday night's second Test against Georgia at Ellis Park.