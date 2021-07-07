British Lions tour match off due to Covid-19 outbreak in Springboks, Bulls camps

The British & Irish Lions tour suffered a blow with the postponement of their weekend game in Pretoria amid an outbreak of Covid-19 cases in SA rugby that highlighted the growing third wave of infections in the country.

The Lions were due to play the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday but four of the local players, plus one official, tested positive and because of their close contact with team mates, all must isolate, leaving the Currie Cup champions unable to field a team, organisers said.

There were also more players who tested positive on Tuesday in the Springbok camp as the home country prepares for their three tests against the tourists starting on July 24.

SA coach Jacques Nienaber and five other staff members also tested positive, SA Rugby and the Lions said on Tuesday.