Lions name tour captain on bench in team to meet Sharks

The British & Irish Lions named tour captain Conor Murray on the bench and made 13 changes to their team to take on the Sharks for a second time in three days.

They play the Sharks at Loftus on Saturday after the Bulls could not honour the fixture because of a Covid-19 outbreak.

Hooker Jamie George will captain the team ahead of Murray who is one of nine players who had to isolate after a player and a management member tested positive for Covid-19 earlier in the week.

Murray’s lack of game time since the squad assembled might develop into a concern for coach Warren Gatland. Giving his top players game time is just one of the things Gatland needs to ponder.

The coach already expressed the fear that his team may go into the first Test a little underdone on account of not facing sufficiently stern opposition. The tourists put 50 points on the Lions and the Sharks in their first two matches.

The match against the Bulls was supposed to be their most taxing outside of the Tests and the clash against the SA A team in Cape Town‚ and Gatland was expected to name his strongest team for the occasion.