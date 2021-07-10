British & Irish Lions bite Sharks at Loftus

British & Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland wanted sterner opposition for his team in the lead up to the Test series and the Sharks, for one half at least, obliged at Loftus on Saturday.

What was less desirable for the coach was his team did not play with the same level of control as they did in the first two matches but they still managed to rack up a half century for the third consecutive match.

Their path however, was smoothed in the second half by a Sharks team operating a man short.

Sharks scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse was an effective disruptor and at times tormentor in the first half but he inexplicably compromised his team by getting sent off for using his elbow in a tackle that had run its course in the 45th minute.