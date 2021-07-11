The British & Irish Lions surged past 50 points for the third consecutive time on tour on Saturday but coach Warren Gatland will have more pressing matters occupying his thoughts on his team's arrival in Cape Town on Sunday.

His team beat the Sharks for the second time in three days‚ but Gatland and his team will be more concerned with keeping Covid-19 infection at bay in their time spent in the Mother City.

Though they have all tested negative‚ the tourists left behind one player and four staff members in Johannesburg as they embarked on the next leg of their drastically altered tour.

As those five remain in isolation until Wednesday‚ more changes may be afoot for the visiting Lions who now look likely to play the Stormers on Wednesday and SA A on Saturday.

The switch in fixtures is necessitated by the Covid-19 outbreak in the Springbok camp with several players and management testing positive last week.

The players who tested positive were Springbok captain Siya Kolisi‚ Dan du Preez‚ (both loose forwards)‚ Ox Nché (prop)‚ Bongi Mbonambi‚ Scarra Ntubeni (both hookers) and Makazole Mapimpi (wing).

Gatland is hoping his squad can avoid that affliction and the Lions have insisted staff at their hotel in Cape Town check in earlier than originally planned and remain at that facility for the duration of the team's stay.

The length of that stay is now also the subject of debate.

The coach said on Friday that he expects the entire three-Test series to be played in Cape Town‚ away from Gauteng‚ currently still the epicentre of the spread of infection in the country.

That is yet to be confirmed.

An SA Rugby official told TimesLIVE that changing venues from FNB Stadium to Cape Town Stadium will only happen if it is recommended by the Medical Advisory Group.