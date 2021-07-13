Rassie Erasmus strongly rejects those questioning the integrity of the Lions tour

Rassie Erasmus has strongly dismissed suggestions that the integrity of the British & Irish Lions series is in question after a spate of Covid-19 cases wreaked havoc with warm-up matches in the past few days.

A British & Irish Lions vs Bulls match and the second Test between the Springboks and Georgia were cancelled due to positive cases. But the series continues on Wednesday when SA ‘A’ face the visiting British & Irish Lions in Cape Town.

Springboks coach Jacques Nienaber has named 18 Rugby World Cup winners in his team to be captained by Lukhanyo Am‚ making the match an unofficial fourth Test.

This match will also provide the British & Irish Lions with stronger competition after one-sided tour matches against the Lions and the Sharks.

“No‚ I don’t think so‚” said Erasmus when it was suggested that the series may have lost integrity.