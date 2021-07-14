Eastern Province Rugby Union president Andre Rademan has died

The local rugby community is in shock after the death of Eastern Province Rugby Union president Andre Rademan.

Rademan passed away on Tuesday evening after a battle with Covid-19.

Rademan was recently re-elected as president of EP after serving an initial term of four years‚ replacing firebrand Cheeky Watson. He was also chairman of the board of the Southern Kings.

“The 62-year-old Rademan tested positive for Covid-19 some time ago and was placed on a ventilator in intensive care in a Gqeberha hospital‚ where he sadly passed away‚” SA Rugby said in a statement.