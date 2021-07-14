South Africa 'A' overpower British & Irish Lions in Cape Town

South Africa A made it clear this match was less about the result and more about following their process.

The British & Irish Lions should have known what was coming from this shadow Springbok team who held on for a nervy 17-13 at Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday night.

It was the Lions' first defeat of the tour.

The South Africans' physicality in the first half knocked the visitors out of their stride following three comfortable victories at the start of the tour.

There was little of the tempo or flow that proved hallmarks of the Lions' performances on the Highveld. They simply were not allowed the time on the ball they had earlier on the tour and had to resort to stabbing the ball into space with the boot but not always with the desired result.