Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick is hopeful that Amakhosi will beat Egyptian side Al Ahly in the Caf Champions League final on Saturday night.

The pedigreed Al Ahly side are bidding for a 10th Champions League title and they are overwhelming favourites to win the highly anticipated encounter at the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca‚ Morocco.

Stick is a staunch Chiefs fan and hopes that the Naturena club‚ who departed for the North African country on Wednesday afternoon‚ upset the form book and dispatch the Pitso Mosimane-led Egyptian side.

“I am a Khosi 4 Life and all my heart is with them‚” said Stick who will be part of the South Africa ‘A’ technical team when they take on the touring British and Irish Lions at the Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday night.