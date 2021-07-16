Rugby

Blitzboks released from quarantine ahead of Tokyo Olympics

David Isaacson Sports reporter
16 July 2021 - 11:51
Billy Odhiambo of Kenya tackled by Branco du Preez, Zane Davids and Ruhan Nel during day 2 of the Rugby Africa's Sevens Solidarity match between SA 1 and Kenya at Markotter Stadium on May 9 2021 in Stellenbosch.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

The Blitzboks have all been released from quarantine with the exception of one person on the management team‚ SA team management said on Friday.

All 14 players in the squad were “cleared by local health authorities” on Thursday.

The squad‚ considered medal hopefuls‚ was quarantined after arrival in Tokyo earlier this week because one passenger on their flight into Japan had tested positive for Covid-19.

