British & Irish Lions vanquish the Stormers

They were slow out of the blocks but by the time final whistle sounded here on Saturday the British & Irish Lions had thoroughly vanquished the Stormers.

The 49-3 win was another convincing display by the tourists who apart from the opening quarter had things pretty much their way.

The Lions will go into next weekend's first Test with just one blemish on their report card‚ the midweek defeat at the hands of the Bok laden South Africa A side.

They regrouped well however.

The Lions again went about their business at a rate of knots but in all their haste they initially committed errors. To be fair‚ the Stormers who seemed energised by the occasion carried the attack to the visitors for much in the first 20 minutes.

The Stormers' early bluster was well met by the Lions' stout defence and although the hosts held 55 percent of the territory by the break‚ they rarely made it into the final third.