Rugby

Springboks ready for Lions test series, says star flyhalf Pollard

19 July 2021 - 13:52 By Reuters
Springboks players during a warm up session.
Springboks players during a warm up session.
Image: @Springboks/Twitter

South Africa flyhalf Handre Pollard insisted his side will be ready for the British & Irish Lions test series, which starts on Saturday, despite disruptive preparations that included a cancelled warm-up test and Covid-19 infections in their camp.

This is despite uncertainty over the availability of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, who faces a medical examination on Monday to assess his fitness for Saturday’s first test at the Cape Town Stadium.

“There is no way we are not going to be ready, playing against the British & Irish Lions, playing for your country,” Pollard told a news conference on Monday.

“Emotionally, physically we are all fine. We’ve had hard weeks of training. The way we train is harder than the game, so we’ll be ready for whatever comes our way on Saturday.”

Pollard was among 14 Springboks and six coaching staff who contracted the CovidD-19 virus after the first of two tests against Georgia at the start of the month.

The second game was cancelled while the players had to isolate in their rooms.

The 27-year-old said he had been asymptomatic but been forced to restrict his preparation to video analysis and some workout in his room.

“I didn’t have any symptoms, so I got back to training pretty quickly. Physically I’m OK. It was very strict once we went into the CovidD wing of the hotel.

"The first five, six days were spent in the room, giving your body time to fight whatever it’s got to fight. Then we were provided with the necessary gym equipment in our rooms.”

Pollard, a key element of the Springbok’s World Cup winning squad, said it allowed him to stay on top of his physical condition.

“It was not about training hard or getting fit but just about balancing it out and not losing what you already have.”

NO SECRETS

As for the three-test series, he did not feel there were any secrets or significant differences between the two teams.

“I thought they (the touring Lions) weren’t challenged as hard as they probably would have liked in those first few (tour) games.

"But we saw glimpses here and there of what they do when they are under pressure, and they are probably expecting more of that.

“I don’t think it’s a big secret of what’s coming. The two sides will play pretty similar games and it’s going to come down to the physicality, set pieces and the basics.

"It always comes back down to that when it’s big test match rugby,” Pollard added.

Kolisi and World Cup winning winger Makazole Mapimpi are to be examined on Monday to see whether they are clear to play in Saturday’s first test after returning positive Covid-19 tests a fortnight ago, officials added. 

MORE:

Historic coronavirus Lions tour takes toll on cash-strapped SA Rugby

The price of keeping those involved with the British & Irish Lions tour from the clutches of Covid-19 might result in further losses for SA Rugby.
Sport
1 day ago

Bulls stun shadow Bok SA 'A' at Cape Town Stadium

The shadow Springboks made way for squad members on the fringes and judging from this performance many will remain on the margins.
Sport
2 days ago

Jantjies leads SA ‘A’ that includes World Cup winners against the Bulls

The SA ‘A’ team will have a more fit-for-purpose look when they take on the Bulls at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.
Sport
2 days ago

British & Irish Lions vanquish the Stormers

They were slow out of the blocks but by the time the final whistle sounded at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday the British & Irish Lions had thoroughly ...
Sport
1 day ago

SA 'A'‚ or shadow Bok team‚ to play the Bulls

They have left it until the 11th hour but SA Rugby has confirmed SA A’s clash against the Bulls as part of a double-header at Cape Town Stadium on ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Fans cringe at ‘awkward’ Mosimane & Motsepe Champions League final moment Soccer
  2. Kaizer jnr, new Chief in charge of Amakhosi Sport
  3. 'Who is it for?' Japan captain Maya Yoshida asks in call to lift fan ban Soccer
  4. Hlaudi Motsoeneng on SABC not televising Chiefs in Champions League final: ... Soccer
  5. Royal AM disciplinary hearing postponed Soccer

Latest Videos

Dividing lines: Phoenix at epicentre of looting, racial tensions and violence ...
Ramaphosa: ‘Looting was an insurrection attempt’