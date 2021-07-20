Nienaber raises eyebrows after announcing Bok team to British & Irish Lions in Cape Town

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber raised eyebrows when he announced his team for Saturday's first Test against the British & Irish Lions in Cape Town.

Nienaber named several players who have either recovered from injury or Covid-19 in his line-up for the clash that may well set the tone for the rest of the series.

Lock Lood de Jager‚ who has played no rugby in the build-up to the series following shoulder and ankle injuries has been selected on the bench‚ while Rugby World Cup (RWC) hero Makazole Mapimpi who has also been absent in the final preparations due to Covid-19‚ is in the starting team on the left wing.

There will inevitably be questions about the battle readiness of De Jager and Mapimpi who comparatively speaking‚ have seen little combat this year.

“They have been part of squad since 2018‚” reminded the coach. “We have worked with them extensively and we have worked with them for long. We are comfortable they will slot in‚” said Nienaber.