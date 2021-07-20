The entire Test series against the British & Irish Lions will now be played in Cape Town

SA Rugby and the British & Irish Lions on Tuesday confirmed that agreement had been reached to conclude the series in the Mother City‚ which back in 2009 when the Lions last visited here‚ did not host a Test.

The series was scheduled to return to Gauteng following the first Test in Cape Town on Saturday but both those Tests earmarked for FNB Stadium will now be played at Cape Town Stadium.

The Lions‚ mainly through coach Warren Gatland have agitated for the entire series to be played in Cape Town. Apart from steering clear of the epicentre of the country's infection rate the Lions will now also avoid playing the Springboks at altitude and can take in whatever they can from the 'Fairest Cape'.

SA Rugby said in a statement the decision to remain in Cape Town was made following extensive consultation with medical experts on the risks associated with the delta variant of Covid-19.