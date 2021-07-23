Rugby

NZ ‘no-fly’ restriction forces Sanzaar to adjust Rugby Championship schedule

Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
23 July 2021 - 15:55
The New Zealand government has suspended travel between New Zealand and Australia for eight weeks due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The New Zealand government has suspended travel between New Zealand and Australia for eight weeks due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Image: BNZ Crusaders/Twitter

New Zealand’s decision to suspend travel to and from Australia has resulted in a review of the fixtures for this year’s Rugby Championship.

Sanzaar‚ the tournament organisers‚ said it would review its options after the decision by the New Zealand government to suspend travel between New Zealand and Australia for eight weeks from 11.59pm on Friday due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Springboks‚ who did not participate in last year’s tournament was hosted in Australia‚ are scheduled to play the All Blacks in New Zealand in the final week of September and first week of October, just after the conclusion of the eight-week period.

However‚ other Rugby Championship matches involving the competing teams are scheduled within the “no-fly” period.

“The Rugby Championship is scheduled to be played primarily in New Zealand and Australia over the next two months‚ with the first two matches to be played in SA between the Springboks and Pumas‚” said Sanzaar chief executive Brendan Morris.

“Following these opening two matches‚ both teams then travel to Australia and New Zealand for the remainder of the tournament.

“Sanzaar and its member unions – Rugby Australia‚ New Zealand Rugby‚ SA Rugby and Argentina Rugby Union – will work with the respective governments and health authorities in Australia and New Zealand‚ as we have successfully done recently with Super Rugby‚ to find the best solutions for the tournament given this latest development.”

Sanzaar said it would announce potential and necessary changes to the Rugby Championship schedule in due course.

The British & Irish Lions tours owe their place of prominence in rugby folklore to one simple fact

The Lions tours owe their place in rugby folklore to one simple fact.
Sport
23 hours ago

Pierre Spies: Lions series 'the second-biggest competition after the World Cup'

Revered former Springbok No.8 Pierre Spies believes the team are capable of holding their own against the British & Irish Lions despite players ...
Sport
1 hour ago

The entire Test series against the British & Irish Lions will be played in Cape Town

SA Rugby and the British & Irish Lions on Tuesday confirmed that agreement had been reached to conclude the series in the Mother City‚ which in 2009 ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | Shivambu says Pirates should distance itself from this fan celebrating ... Soccer
  2. Benni McCarthy on SA football Soccer
  3. Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa keeps a close eye on Royal AM saga as it unfolds Soccer
  4. Fans cringe at ‘awkward’ Mosimane & Motsepe Champions League final moment Soccer
  5. Boucher will address Paul Adams racism allegations when he is ‘back in SA’ Cricket

Latest Videos

‘It was an act of desperation’ - A man played music for hours outside a ...
Dividing lines: Phoenix at epicentre of looting, racial tensions and violence ...