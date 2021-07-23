Revered former Springbok No.8 Pierre Spies believes the team are capable of holding their own against the British & Irish Lions despite players having played just one Test since the World Cup in 2019.

Earlier this month‚ the Springboks thrashed minnows Georgia 40-9 at Loftus Versfeld in their first Test match in almost two years‚ which was part of the preparations for the Lions series.

That match was followed by a strong SA A narrowly beating the B&I Lions 17-13 in a tour match that had a Test feeling to it after Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber named 16 World Cup winners in his match-day squad.

Spies‚ who was known for his devastating strength and breathtaking speed and earned 53 Test caps between 2006 and 2013‚ said most of the players in the Bok squad have played competitive rugby over the past few months at their clubs.

“Most of the guys have played at a good level in Europe and the locals in the domestic competitions‚ it is not like they have not played rugby‚” said Spies who retired aged 32 in 2017 and is now a pastor.

“We saw with the SA A team that included lots of Springboks that everything is there‚ mental backup and experience is there. I believe this first Test is going to give us a marker but I believe we are going to start strong.

“I think the coaching staff went with a trusted team — it was basically the team that played in the World Cup final. So we are keeping a lot of continuity because these guys know one another very well and that will bring a lot of confidence to the team.

“I think it is a very strong team with a good bench. If I am not mistaken, it is only RG Snyman‚ Frans Steyn and Duane Vermeulen who are missing from the World Cup final team.

“You can see that coach Jacques Nienaber and Rassie Erasmus are sticking to what worked for us at the World Cup.”