Rugby

WATCH | Ndlovu Youth Choir lift our spirits despite Springboks’ loss

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
26 July 2021 - 08:30
The Ndlovu Youth Choir made us proud to be Bok fans.
Image: Facebook / Ndlovu Youth Choir

The Boks may have lost against the British & Irish Lions over the weekend, but trust the world-renowned Ndlovu Youth Choir to remind us why our blood will always stay green and gold.

The choir, who competed in the final of America’s Got Talent, posted a rendition of Shosholoza on social media this weekend that will leave you with goosebumps.

The song was dedicated to late Xhosa commentator Kaunda Ntunja, who died last year at the age of 38.

Ntunja was widely regarded as one of the best television commentators in SA because of his innovative and energetic style of delivering matches on SuperSport together with the likes of Kaya Malotana and Lonwabo Mtimka.

The Springboks lost 22-17 to the Lions in a bruising first Test in Cape Town on Saturday.

A strong second half performance secured the win for the Lions after an entertaining and tense first half.

Bok coach Jacques Nienaber said it is up to his team to salvage the rest of the series.

“A proper review is needed but we can sort this out‚ no doubt. It worked in the first half and I believe what happened in the second half is fixable,” he said.

