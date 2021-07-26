Rugby

WATCH | This Rassie Erasmus spoof will leave you in stitches

26 July 2021 - 09:00
Head coach ‘Rassie Erasmus’ stars in a spoof about the Springbok documentary 'Chasing the Sun'.
Image: Screenshot

The creator of the viral mockumentary about the Oscar award-winning My Octopus Teacher is back, and will leave you in stitches with a hilarious spoof about the Springbok documentary Chasing the Sun. 

Titled Chasing the Bun, the spoof is a story about head coach “Rassie Erasmus” opening a bakery in Springbok.

“You know four years ago this was just a pipe dream. But since then  I’ve made my team believe it’s not about them, it’s about the rest of SA. And when people walk through our doors to eat our food, we f*** them up, physically. And that’s a fairytale,” said baking master “Rassie Erasmus”.

The video has garnered more than 9,00 views since its release on YouTube. 

The video had many in stitches after the heartbreak of losing Saturday’s first Test against the British & Irish Lions 22-17 .

Captain Siya Kolisi said the Springboks were their own worst enemies and need to work on their discipline. 

“We could have done better as a team. I thought we made a few tactical mistakes so we will  go back and have a look at that,” Kolisi said after the match

