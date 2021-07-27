Blitzboks are pushed off the podium at Tokyo Olympics

The Blitzboks became Team SA’s latest high-profile casualty when they were eliminated from the medal hunt at the Tokyo Games on Tuesday.

The rugby sevens side won the bronze at Rio 2016‚ but this time they couldn’t get to the semifinals.

After going through the group matches unbeaten‚ they went down 14-19 against Argentina in the quarterfinals and were scheduled to face Australia on Wednesday in the play-offs to decide the rankings from fifth to eighth‚ along with Canada and the US.