Damian de Allende‚ who retains his midfield partnership with Lukhanyo Am‚ will take one step closer to earning his half century of caps as he will be running on to the field in his 49th Test‚ while Lood de Jager will earn his 47th cap if takes to the field.

“This is a massive game for us. It is do or die to stay in the race to win the series‚ and we selected a team that offers continuity in selection but also what we thought would be the best suited to achieve the objectives we have set for this match‚” said Nienaber.

“Ox did well in the scrums last week and has been ruled out due to injury‚ but fortunately we have a world class player in Steven who can step into the starting team. The fact that this will be his 50th Test will make this occasion even more important for him.”

Of the decision to opt for a six-two split on the replacements bench‚ Nienaber said:

“We have had an extra week on the training field after a few disruptive weeks in the build-up to the opening Test‚ so we are confident that the players in the squad will be able to deliver on the physicality and grit that will be required in this match.

“We need to be better in every area of the game this week‚ and the set pieces will be crucial in laying the foundations we need to execute our game plan effectively.

“We also spoke about our discipline and the aerial battle as a team‚ and we intend to work as hard as possible at training this week to correct the errors that cost us last week.”

Nienaber expected another epic battle against the British & Irish Lions‚ and he said the Boks were in the right frame of mind to bounce back from the disappointment they endured last week.

“We disappointed ourselves last week‚ and we all know how important it is to bounce back with a strong performance and show our fighting spirit and pride as a team‚ and as a nation‚” said the coach.