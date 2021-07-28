I am not Jaco Johan, I am Johan Erasmus, insists Rassie Erasmus

In some of his tweets after the Boks lost to the Lions, Erasmus said ‘no excuses’, ‘deserved’ while referring to the visitors. He also said, “sometimes calls go for you and other times they don’t” as he continued with his social media campaign against the tourists.

On Tuesday the World Cup-winning Erasmus said he is not ‘Jaco Johan’, but he follows him because he has been feeding him some good clips.

“I am actually not Jaco Johan, I am Johan Erasmus, but I follow Jaco Johan because he is a big supporter of us and he has been feeding me some really good clips for a while now,” said Erasmus.

“He has been sending some really good things that I have actually used in the past, he is a very good supporter, a really funny guy and I enjoy the things that he does. Why I am so active on twitter, I actually just retweeted about two or three tweets that I really thought were accurate and then I tweeted twice just for a simple reason.”

Zooming into the incident involving Kolbe, Price and Vunipola, Erasmus said the Springboks winger could have been seriously injured.

“As Director of Rugby, we do have the medical department as part of our programme called Bok Smart and in the one tweet I thought the way Cheslin Kolbe was picked off the ground could have been a serious injury.