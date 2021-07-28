It was his countrymen who most felt hard done by and his actions this weekend will come under even greater scrutiny when the teams go at it again in the second Test.

As the tone and volume of the debate has hardly softened over the last few days‚ it remains to be seen if Jonker will stay on as TMO for the remainder of the series.

SA's Stuart Berry‚ TimesLIVE has reliably learnt‚ has been summoned to join the match officials' bio bubble in Constantia in Cape Town's leafy southern suburbs. In what capacity he has joined isn't immediately clear. That an outsider is asked to join a secure bio bubble is peculiar.

Taking the heat off Jonker may be the best thing governing body World Rugby has done for a while‚ but any change will likely draw indignation from somewhere.

Of course Saturday's match may also proceed without meaningful consultation with the TMO‚ but then the onus will be squarely on New Zealand's Ben O'Keefe to get things spot on.

It wasn't just Jonker that was in South Africans' crosshairs last week‚ but Australian referee Nic Berry's handling of the scrums also became a hot topic.